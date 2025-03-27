WORLD
Australian PM Albanese to call May 3 general election: reports
Multiple media outlets- including national broadcaster ABC- reported Albanese would announce the official start of campaigning on Friday, setting an election date of May 3.
최근 여론조사에 따르면, 정부는 2022년 거의 10년 만에 정권을 잃은 보수당과 접전을 벌이고 있는 것으로 나타났습니다. / AP
March 27, 2025

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he would call a general election "imminently", with local media reporting the poll would be held on May 3.

In an interview with a local radio station, Albanese confirmed that he plans to announce the election so soon, according to a transcript released by his office on Thursday.

Albanese's left-leaning Labor government is nearing the end of its three-year term and must hold an election by May 17 at the latest.

Recent polls show the government is neck-and-neck with its conservative rivals, who were turfed out in 2022 after almost a decade in power.

As speculation mounted on Thursday, Albanese said he was preparing to call the election "soon".

"It will be called pretty imminently," he said.

Weak’ leadership

The 62-year-old's government released its annual budget earlier this week, courting votes with surprise tax cuts and a raft of other sweeteners.

Conservative leader Peter Dutton, 54, has pilloried Albanese, accusing him of "weak" leadership and stoking inflation through government largesse.

Dutton's signature policy is a US$200 billion scheme to construct seven industrial-scale nuclear reactors, putting the brakes on the growth of renewable energy.

Polling shows that economic concerns and the high cost of housing will dominate the contest.

Although inflation has eased under Albanese- from 7.8 percent in 2022 to 2.4 percent in December- many households are still struggling with high food, fuel, and power prices.

Major cities Sydney and Melbourne now rank among the 10 least-affordable housing markets in the world, according to the annual Demographia affordability index.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
