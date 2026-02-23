The International Criminal Court will open a confirmation of charges hearing on Monday against former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague in a case alleging crimes against humanity, local media reported.

The four-day proceedings will include the annual review of Duterte’s detention, a procedural step to determine whether he is fit to participate in court proceedings while in custody, the Manila Times reported on Monday.

Judges will assess whether there are substantial grounds to believe Duterte committed crimes against humanity in connection with killings linked to his anti-drug campaign as mayor of Davao City and later as president from 2016 to 2022.

Duterte’s defence team is led by British-Israeli lawyer Nicholas Kaufman, with French lawyer Dov Jacobs serving as associate counsel. The prosecution is headed by ICC Deputy Prosecutor Mandiaye Niang, a former international judge and UN official.