WORLD
1 min read
Top international court sits to hear if ex-Philippine president Duterte is fit to stand trial
ICC judges to review charges of crimes against humanity linked to anti-drug campaign.
Top international court sits to hear if ex-Philippine president Duterte is fit to stand trial
Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the annual state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 26, 2021 [FILE]. / AFP
3 hours ago

The International Criminal Court will open a confirmation of charges hearing on Monday against former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague in a case alleging crimes against humanity, local media reported.

The four-day proceedings will include the annual review of Duterte’s detention, a procedural step to determine whether he is fit to participate in court proceedings while in custody, the Manila Times reported on Monday.

Judges will assess whether there are substantial grounds to believe Duterte committed crimes against humanity in connection with killings linked to his anti-drug campaign as mayor of Davao City and later as president from 2016 to 2022.

Duterte’s defence team is led by British-Israeli lawyer Nicholas Kaufman, with French lawyer Dov Jacobs serving as associate counsel. The prosecution is headed by ICC Deputy Prosecutor Mandiaye Niang, a former international judge and UN official.

RECOMMENDED

Duterte, 80, will not attend the hearing in person or online after waiving his right to be present, citing his rejection of the ICC’s jurisdiction and health concerns.

He has been detained at the ICC detention facility in The Hague since last March and faces three counts of crimes against humanity linked to drug war deaths between 2011 and 2019.

RelatedTRT World - Philippines' former president Duterte arrested for crimes against humanity
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia strikes Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Kiev says
Brazil's Lula calls for equality as Trump faces court tariff setback
Russia’s war in Ukraine outlasts Soviet war against Nazi Germany
Explosions heard in Kiev after ballistic missile alert
Deadly explosions rock Ukraine's Lviv city
US recovers bodies of nine skiers killed in California avalanche
Kuwait summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s filing of maritime coordinates with UN
Pakistan carries out strikes against terrorist targets on Afghan border
'Chronicles From the Siege’: Filmmaker dedicates Berlinale win to Palestinian liberation struggle
OIC, Arab countries slam US ambassador's remarks on Israel's Middle East expansion
Palestine, Jordan and Egypt slam US envoy’s remarks on Israeli control of Middle East
Two Palestinians killed, others wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza after reopening of Rafah crossing
50 killed, women and children abducted in Nigeria terror attack
Nations call for trustworthy, secure AI in New Delhi declaration