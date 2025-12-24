Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel has failed to honour its commitments and is deliberately obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza.
“Israel is not keeping its word and is constantly creating difficulties and obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid with fabricated excuses,” Erdogan said, speaking at the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s extended provincial heads meeting in Ankara on Wednesday.
Erdogan said: “Even though a ceasefire has been established in Gaza since October 11, hardships continue in residential areas that Israel has turned into rubble.”
He said Türkiye would increase its support for Palestinians in the coming period.
“During the blessed three months, we will increase our aid to Palestine. As Türkiye, we will not back down, we will not remain silent, we will not forget, and we will never leave Gaza alone,” Erdogan said.
Positioning Türkiye’s stance as part of a broader humanitarian policy, Erdogan said the country has consistently come to the aid of those in need.
“From the Caucasus to the Balkans, from Africa to Asia, whoever has been in distress, we have rushed to their aid. This was the case yesterday, it is the case today, and it will never change tomorrow,” he said.
Türkiye supports peace
Erdogan stressed that while Türkiye supports peace, it will not accept injustice.
“Everyone should know that, as in the past, we are in favour of peace and calm today as well. But this does not mean that we consent to injustice or remain silent in the face of oppression. Never,” he said.
He also said Türkiye would firmly defend its rights in regional disputes.
“Whether in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Aegean, or anywhere else, we neither infringe on anyone’s rights nor allow our own rights to be violated,” Erdogan said.
Turning to domestic security, Erdogan said Türkiye’s push for a “terror-free Türkiye” has begun to ease pessimism beyond its borders, adding that Arab, Kurdish, Turkmen, Sunni and Shia communities are looking to the future with renewed hope.
“Türkiye has finally embarked on a path of peace, security, development and prosperity, and God willing, it will walk this path patiently to the very end,” he said.