Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel has failed to honour its commitments and is deliberately obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“Israel is not keeping its word and is constantly creating difficulties and obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid with fabricated excuses,” Erdogan said, speaking at the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s extended provincial heads meeting in Ankara on Wednesday.

Erdogan said: “Even though a ceasefire has been established in Gaza since October 11, hardships continue in residential areas that Israel has turned into rubble.”

He said Türkiye would increase its support for Palestinians in the coming period.

“During the blessed three months, we will increase our aid to Palestine. As Türkiye, we will not back down, we will not remain silent, we will not forget, and we will never leave Gaza alone,” Erdogan said.

Positioning Türkiye’s stance as part of a broader humanitarian policy, Erdogan said the country has consistently come to the aid of those in need.

“From the Caucasus to the Balkans, from Africa to Asia, whoever has been in distress, we have rushed to their aid. This was the case yesterday, it is the case today, and it will never change tomorrow,” he said.

Türkiye supports peace