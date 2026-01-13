The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has remained firm in its stance not to play its T20 World Cup matches in India following a video conference with the International Cricket Council (ICC) officials.
“The BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns,” the BCB said in a media release on Tuesday.
“The board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India.”
The BCB said its position remains unchanged despite the ICC highlighting that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the board to reconsider its stance.
“Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions. The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials, and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter.”
The T20 World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.
Bangladesh is scheduled to play three T20 World Cup group matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.
Bangladesh requested that the ICC shift its World Cup venue from India after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed Indian Premiere League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from its squad for this year’s tournament.
The BCCI didn’t give any specific reason for the removal of the star left-arm paceman, but it is believed it was done because of the recent political tensions between the two countries.
Earlier this month, Bangladesh banned broadcasts of the IPL, with its Ministry of Information saying that the decision was taken “in public interest” as the BCCI's move “caused distress among the people of Bangladesh.”
Political relations between India and Bangladesh soured after a mass uprising in Dhaka in 2024 that ousted then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of New Delhi.