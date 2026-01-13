The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has remained firm in its stance not to play its T20 World Cup matches in India following a video conference with the International Cricket Council (ICC) officials.

“The BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns,” the BCB said in a media release on Tuesday.

“The board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India.”

The BCB said its position remains unchanged despite the ICC highlighting that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the board to reconsider its stance.

“Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions. The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials, and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter.”

The T20 World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.