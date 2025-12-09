The Israeli army has carried out a new wave of air strikes and artillery shelling of army-controlled areas in the northern and southern Gaza, violating an already fragile ceasefire in the occupied territory.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces conducted intense air strikes in the western parts of the southern city of Rafah, while Israeli artillery shelled the eastern areas.

Israeli gunboats opened fire from the sea toward Khan Younis, causing panic among the displaced in the area.

In northern Gaza, the Israeli army carried out demolition operations inside the Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, amid intense drone flights over the area's airspace.

The latest assaults came despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in Gaza on October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s plan, halting two years of Israeli genocide that has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others since October 2023.