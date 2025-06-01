WORLD
Rubio, Lavrov discuss settling Ukraine conflict ahead of Istanbul peace talks
The conversation follows Ukraine's unprecedented attack on Russian air bases, which Kiev didn't notify the US on.
The ministry also said that during the conversation, Rubio expressed condolences over the deaths that occurred when two bridges were blown up in separate Russian regions bordering Ukraine. / REUTERS
June 1, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed prospects for settling the conflict in Ukraine and Russia-Ukraine talks set for Monday in Türkiye, Lavrov's ministry said.

"The situation linked to the Ukraine crisis was discussed," the ministry said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

"S.V. Lavrov and M. Rubio also exchanged views on various initiatives concerning a settlement of the Ukraine crisis, including plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2."

The US State Department, which noted the call was at Russia's request, said Rubio reiterated US President Donald Trump's call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve "a lasting peace."

Meanwhile, Russian news agencies cited Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky as saying that Russia received Ukraine's draft memorandum for a peace accord.

"The Russian delegation received earlier from Ukraine its version of the memorandum on a peaceful settlement," TASS cited Medinsky, who is heading Moscow's delegation for Monday peace talks with Ukraine, as saying.

Bridges incident

The ministry also said that during the conversation, Rubio expressed condolences over the deaths that occurred when two bridges were blown up in separate Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

"It was stressed on the Russian side that competent bodies will proceed with a thorough investigation, and the results will be published. The guilty parties will be identified and will without doubt be subject to a worthy punishment."

Russian officials said at least seven people were killed and 69 injured when the two bridges were blown up on Saturday.

Ukrainian attack

The conversation between the two officials came after Ukraine carried out an unprecedented attack on Russian air bases.

Ukraine did not notify the United States in advance of drone attacks carried out on Russian air bases, a Ukrainian government official told Reuters news agency.

Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency, the SBU, said it was responsible for the attacks on four bases, and a security official said a total of 41 Russian warplanes were hit.

Russia's Defence Ministry said aircraft had caught fire at bases in two regions, but the blazes had been extinguished.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
