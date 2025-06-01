Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed prospects for settling the conflict in Ukraine and Russia-Ukraine talks set for Monday in Türkiye, Lavrov's ministry said.

"The situation linked to the Ukraine crisis was discussed," the ministry said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

"S.V. Lavrov and M. Rubio also exchanged views on various initiatives concerning a settlement of the Ukraine crisis, including plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2."

The US State Department, which noted the call was at Russia's request, said Rubio reiterated US President Donald Trump's call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve "a lasting peace."

Meanwhile, Russian news agencies cited Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky as saying that Russia received Ukraine's draft memorandum for a peace accord.

"The Russian delegation received earlier from Ukraine its version of the memorandum on a peaceful settlement," TASS cited Medinsky, who is heading Moscow's delegation for Monday peace talks with Ukraine, as saying.

Bridges incident

The ministry also said that during the conversation, Rubio expressed condolences over the deaths that occurred when two bridges were blown up in separate Russian regions bordering Ukraine.