A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the Greek island of Euboea and was strongly felt in Athens, authorities said.

The quake hit at 00:30 local time (2130 GMT) offshore 45 kilometres northeast of the Greek capital, said the Institute of Geodynamics at the National Observatory of Athens early on Tuesday.

The epicentre was four kilometres off the seaside resort of Nea Styra in the southwest of Euboea, Greece's second-biggest island, the institute said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The mayor of the nearby city of Marathon, Stergios Tsirkas, described the quake as "very intense", in comments on ERT television.

Volatile area