Pope reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid, two-state solution in meeting with Palestine's Abbas
The meeting, which is Pope Leo's first with Palestinian President Abbas, was held to mark the 10th anniversary of the signing of a bilateral agreement between the Vatican and the State of Palestine.
Pope Leo reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid, two-state solution in meeting with Palestinian president / AA
November 6, 2025

Pope Leo met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for the first time, discussing the urgent need for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and to pursue a two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"During the cordial talks, it was recognised that there is an urgent need to provide assistance to the civilian population in Gaza and to end the conflict by pursuing a two-State solution," the Holy See press office of the Vatican City said in a brief statement on Thursday.

The meeting was in connection with the 10th anniversary of the signing of the "Comprehensive Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine," the statement added.

The text, signed on June 26 2015, expresses both parties' commitment to Palestinian self-determination and the two-state solution.

Abbas also visited Pope Francis’ tomb at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, telling journalists he could not forget what the late pope did for Palestine and its people.

"I cannot forget that he recognised Palestine without anyone having to ask him to do so," the Vatican News quoted Abbas as saying.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 69,000 Palestinians and injured over 170,000 others in a brutal offensive in Gaza, which started in October 2023. A ceasefire was reached last month based on a 20-point plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

RelatedTRT World - Children, families, elderly in Gaza reduced to starvation: Pope Leo

SOURCE:AA
