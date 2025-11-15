Britain will drastically reduce protections for refugees under plans to overhaul its asylum system, the Labour government said.

The measures were announced on Saturday as Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces mounting pressure over irregular migration in the face of soaring support for the hard right.

"I'll end the UK's golden ticket for asylum seekers," Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood declared in a statement.

Presently, those given refugee status have it for five years, after which they can apply for indefinite leave to remain and eventually citizenship.

But Mahmood's ministry, known as the Home Office, said it would cut the length of refugee status to 30 months.

That protection will be "regularly reviewed", and refugees will be forced to return to their home countries once they are deemed safe, it added.

The ministry also said that it intended to make those refugees who are granted asylum wait 20 years before applying to be allowed to live in the UK long-term, instead of the current five.

The Home Office called the proposals the "largest overhaul of asylum policy in modern times".

Inspiration from Denmark, Europe

The Home Office said its reforms would be inspired not only by Denmark but also by other European countries, where refugee status is temporary, support is conditional, and integration is expected.

"The UK will now match and in some areas exceed these standards," the department said.

Earlier this year, a delegation of senior Home Office officials visited Copenhagen to study Denmark's approach to asylum, where migrants are only granted temporary residence permits, usually for two years, and must reapply when these expire.