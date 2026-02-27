Public transportation across Germany was disrupted as thousands of transit workers began a 48-hour strike.

Subways, trams and buses stopped running or operated on limited emergency schedules starting at 3 am (0200GMT) on Friday. Regular services are set to resume at 3 am on Sunday.

Friday morning rush hour brought​​​​​​​ the most severe disruptions in major cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich, where bus, subway, and tram services were largely cancelled.

Ver.di, one of Germany’s largest trade unions, represents around 100,000 transportation employees and is currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement on their behalf.