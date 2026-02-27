WORLD
1 min read
Public transportation disrupted across Germany amid two-day strike
Workers' union demands shorter working weeks and shifts as well as higher pay premiums for night and weekend work.
A screen displays a message reading "Strike until Sunday, 3 am", as trade union Ver.di calls for a nationwide strike, in Berlin, Feb 27 2026. / Reuters
February 27, 2026

Public transportation across Germany was disrupted as thousands of transit workers began a 48-hour strike.

Subways, trams and buses stopped running or operated on limited emergency schedules starting at 3 am (0200GMT) on Friday. Regular services are set to resume at 3 am on Sunday.

Friday morning rush hour brought​​​​​​​ the most severe disruptions in major cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich, where bus, subway, and tram services were largely cancelled.

Ver.di, one of Germany’s largest trade unions, represents around 100,000 transportation employees and is currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement on their behalf.

The union is demanding that weekly working hours and the length of shifts be reduced, that rest periods between shifts be increased and that employees receive higher pay for working night-time hours and during the weekend.

The strike will not affect public transport operated by the Deutsche Bahn railway company, which means that regional and long-distance trains and some of the S-Bahn suburban trains will continue to run.

RelatedTRT World - Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
SOURCE:AA
