Israel’s final approval of the E1 settlement project marks a watershed moment. For decades, successive Israeli governments refrained from moving forward with this plan precisely because of its far-reaching consequences.



Now, by giving the green light to more than 3,400 housing units between Ma’ale Adumim and East Jerusalem, Israel has made its intentions explicit: not only to entrench occupation but to erase the very possibility of a Palestinian state.

The significance of E1 has long been recognised by the international community. American, European, and even Israeli officials once warned that construction here would make a contiguous Palestinian state impossible.



The reason is simple: the project would sever East Jerusalem from the rest of the occupied West Bank and bisect the territory into northern and southern fragments. Without territorial continuity, the two-state solution becomes geographically unworkable.



That is why Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s declaration was so blunt: “The Palestinian state is being erased from the table, not with slogans but with actions.”

This is not a rhetorical flourish. It is the formal abandonment of the peace process.



Israel is openly declaring what has long been obvious in practice — that it has no intention of allowing Palestinian sovereignty.

Two states, one illusion

For decades, the two-state solution has been upheld by Western governments as the only viable framework for peace. E1 now exposes this as a fiction. By deliberately cutting off Palestinian communities from one another, Israel is not just expanding settlements; it is rendering Palestinian statehood structurally impossible.



Successive US administrations, from Clinton to Obama , opposed E1 for precisely this reason. The European Union has long described it as a “red line.” Yet Israel has now crossed that line without consequence.



There was no immediate comment from the US this time. But the direction of travel has been clear for years: when asked by Israel’s Army Radio about the Trump administration’s stance on E1, ambassador Mike Huckabee responded bluntly , “Whether or not there should be massive development in E1 is a decision for the government of Israel to make. So we would not try to evaluate the good or the bad of that.”



If world leaders continue to repeat the mantra of a two-state solution while failing to act against E1, they will not just be deluding themselves — they will be complicit in burying the last remnants of that vision.



A new wave of dispossession

The human impact is equally stark. Beyond the diplomatic jargon of “viability” and “contiguity,” E1 will devastate Palestinians on the ground.



The area slated for construction is not empty land; it includes Palestinian villages and Bedouin communities, such as Khan al-Ahmar, long at risk of demolition.



These communities face the prospect of forced displacement. The project will confiscate land, demolish homes, and further strip communities of access to their agricultural livelihoods.



It will also tighten Israel’s already suffocating control over Palestinian movement. By cementing settlement blocs around Jerusalem and across the central West Bank, E1 will make travel between the northern and southern parts of the territory even more difficult — and possibly entirely forbidden unless special permission is obtained, replicating the separation between Gaza and the occupied West Bank.



Palestinians already contend with checkpoints, segregated roads, and a separation wall. E1 will deepen these divisions, ensuring that daily life becomes more fragmented, insecure, and precarious.



And as history shows, settlement growth does not come alone. It is accompanied by increased settler violence , backed by Israeli military protection.



Palestinian farmers will face more land theft, more intimidation, and more restrictions on access to water and natural resources. The approval of E1 signals not just a construction project but a new wave of dispossession.