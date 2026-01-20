WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'Sustainable shelter solutions' needed as storms damage thousands of shelters in Gaza — UN
At least 4,000 family shelters were damaged as Israel issued new evacuation orders in Gaza’s already Israeli-destroyed Khan Younis.
'Sustainable shelter solutions' needed as storms damage thousands of shelters in Gaza — UN
Storms hit 80 displacement sites as evacuations ordered east of Khan Younis. / AA
January 20, 2026

The United Nations has said humanitarian operations in Gaza have continued despite daily impediments, as recent storms have damaged thousands of shelters and new evacuation ultimatums have been issued by Israel in parts of Khan Younis.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told a news conference on Tuesday that the UN and its partners "continue to help people in need despite daily impediments that continue to affect the speed and scale of humanitarian operations."

"Our partners estimate that last week's storms also impacted 80 displacement sites across the Strip, with at least 4,000 family shelters damaged or destroyed," he said, adding that more than 660 families have received emergency food supplies, tents and tarpaulins.

Haq stressed "the urgent need for sustainable shelter solutions, including repairing damaged homes, clearing rubble to make more land available, and restoring water and sanitation systems."

RECOMMENDED

He also said the Israeli military has "dropped leaflets in Bani Suheila and eastern Khan Younis, which is located east of the so-called Yellow Line, ordering people to evacuate immediately."

OCHA estimates that more than 400 families remain in the affected area, he added.

"OCHA reiterates that civilians must always be protected and allowed to flee safely. They must also be allowed to return when conditions permit, if they wish to do so," Haq said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat