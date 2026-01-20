The United Nations has said humanitarian operations in Gaza have continued despite daily impediments, as recent storms have damaged thousands of shelters and new evacuation ultimatums have been issued by Israel in parts of Khan Younis.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told a news conference on Tuesday that the UN and its partners "continue to help people in need despite daily impediments that continue to affect the speed and scale of humanitarian operations."

"Our partners estimate that last week's storms also impacted 80 displacement sites across the Strip, with at least 4,000 family shelters damaged or destroyed," he said, adding that more than 660 families have received emergency food supplies, tents and tarpaulins.

Haq stressed "the urgent need for sustainable shelter solutions, including repairing damaged homes, clearing rubble to make more land available, and restoring water and sanitation systems."