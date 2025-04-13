AFRICA
Gabon’s Brice Oligui Nguema wins first post-coup election by landslide
Interim President and former coup leader Brice Oligui Nguema secures 90.35 percent of the vote in Gabon's first presidential election since the 2023 military takeover, marking a pivotal step in the country’s transition to democratic rule.
The new constitution abolished the post of prime minister, allowed Nguema to run for president, and provided for a seven-year presidential term with a maximum of two terms. / TRT World and Agencies
April 13, 2025

In a landslide victory, Gabon's interim President and coup leader Brice Oligui Nguema won Saturday’s presidential vote – the first since the country’s 2023 military coup – according to provisional results.

Nguema emerged victorious in the first round, securing 90.35 per cent of the vote, Interior Minister Hermann Immongault told a Sunday news conference.

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye congratulated Nguema on X, calling his victory "an eloquent sign of the confidence that the Gabonese people have in his leadership, after a transition conducted with brilliance and wisdom."

New constitution abolished

The election, which included eight candidates, marked a key step in the Central African nation’s transition from military to civilian rule.

Nguema led a group of senior Gabonese army officers who deposed President Ali Bongo in August 2023. Following the coup, Nguema, a former commander of the Republican Guard, was sworn in as the country's transitional president, ending 56 years of the so-called Bongo dynasty.

Last November, a referendum was held to decide on a new constitution, presented as a crucial step toward holding a presidential election.

The new constitution abolished the post of prime minister, allowed Nguema to run for president, and provided for a seven-year presidential term with a maximum of two terms.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
