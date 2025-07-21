WAR ON GAZA
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says Israeli army forced women and children to evacuate on foot, while handcuffing, stripping and interrogating male staff members on spot.
Thousands of displaced Palestinians who had taken shelter in the building evacuate shortly before the Israeli warplanes targeted the Mehran building. / AA
July 21, 2025

Israeli forces have attacked the staff residence of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Gaza three times, along with its main warehouse, and detained staff and family members, said the head of the UN agency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement on Monday that the attacks occurred against the staff residence in Deir al Balah.

"The Israeli military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot toward Al-Mawasi amid active conflict," he said.

Tedros said that male staff and family members were handcuffed, stripped, interrogated on the spot and screened at gunpoint, adding that two WHO staff and two family members were detained.

Three were later released, but one staff member remains in detention, he said, adding that 32 WHO staff and family members were evacuated to the WHO office once access became possible.

"WHO demands the immediate release of the detained staff and protection of all its staff."

Overdue ceasefire

Expressing concern regarding the latest Israeli evacuation order in Deir al Balah, Tedros underlined that it has affected several WHO premises, compromising the agency's ability to operate in Gaza and pushing the health system further towards collapse.

"WHO's main warehouse located in Deir al Balah is within the evacuation zone, and was damaged yesterday when an attack caused explosions and a fire inside," he recalled.

"WHO urgently calls on Member States to help ensure a sustained and regular flow of medical supplies into Gaza," he said, stressing that compromising WHO's operations is crippling the entire health response in Gaza.

"A ceasefire is not just necessary, it is overdue," he added.

Israeli genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed nearly 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in the blockaded enclave.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

It has also blocked the entry of desperately needed humanitarian aid, and only allowed a controversial US-backed aid group that was established to bypass the UN aid work and condemned as a "death trap."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
