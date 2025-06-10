WORLD
2 min read
Seven dead as Colombia hit by wave of bombings, gun attacks
Coordinated assaults strike Cali and nearby towns amid fears of rising violence.
Seven dead as Colombia hit by wave of bombings, gun attacks
Aftermath of a bus explosion in front of a police station in Villa Rica / Seven dead as Colombia hit by wave of bombings and gun attacks / Reuters
June 10, 2025

Colombia was hit by a wave of 24 coordinated bomb and gun attacks that left at least seven people dead and 28 injured across the southwest of the country, deepening a growing security crisis.

The attacks targeted Cali — Colombia’s third-largest city — and several nearby towns, striking police posts, municipal buildings and civilian areas.

National Police chief Carlos Fernando Triana said on Tuesday the attackers, suspected to be a local rebel faction, used car bombs, motorcycle bombs, rifle fire and a suspected drone. "There are two police officers dead, and a number of members of the public are also dead," he said.

The attacks came just days after a failed assassination attempt on a presidential candidate in Bogota, further raising tensions. Many Colombians fear a return to the violence of the 1980s and 1990s, marked by cartel bombings and rebel attacks.

In Cali and the towns of Villa Rica, Guachinte and Corinto, journalists saw wreckage of vehicles and damaged buildings. In Corinto, resident Luz Amparo said her bakery was destroyed: "We thought it was an earthquake," she told AFP news agency. "My husband said 'no, they are shooting.'"

RECOMMENDED

Police and experts believe the attacks were carried out by the Central General Staff (EMC), a dissident faction of the former FARC rebel group. Elizabeth Dickinson of the International Crisis Group called it "a particularly well-coordinated offensive" and warned it demonstrated the group’s growing operational capacity.

Efforts by President Gustavo Petro to negotiate peace with the EMC have repeatedly failed. Analysts say the group may be responding to a military operation that reportedly injured or killed its leader, known as "Ivan Mordisco".

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old pleaded "not guilty" to the attempted assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe, who was shot in Bogota last week. President Petro suggested the attack was ordered by an international "mafia" and criticised the reduction in Uribe’s security on the day of the shooting.

 

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian