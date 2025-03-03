Food, medicine and shelter stockpiles in Gaza are limited and aid intended for Palestinians in desperate need may spoil following Israel's suspension of deliveries to the enclave, humanitarian agencies said.

Israel blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza as a standoff over the truce that has halted fighting for the past six weeks escalated.

"Much of what has come in over the past few weeks has already been distributed...Now, already we are seeing price increases", a United Nations official in Gaza told Reuters.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned that the suspension of aid will add significant pressure on the two million Palestinians in the enclave who are still suffering from shortages of essential goods following 16 months of war.

Israel has previously accused Hamas of hijacking aid, which the Palestinian resistance group denied.

"Any further challenges to access to food and access to clean water could have devastating consequences. The spike in food and good prices is creating fear and uncertainty, Caroline Seguin, MSF emergency coordinator, in Gaza told Reuters.

Salama Marouf, head of the Palestine’s government media office in Gaza, said enough food was in markets for at least two weeks and urged Palestinians not to panic.

Logistical impact

More than 300 trucks loaded with aid were stopped from crossing the border from Egypt on Sunday, according to the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC).

Its five warehouses in Egypt that stock food, water and medicines are currently at 50 percent capacity and expiry dates are being checked.