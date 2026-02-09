Pakistan will take the field against arch-rivals India on February 15 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after the federal government formally cleared the national team for its scheduled fixture, following high-level diplomatic and cricketing consultations.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan national team to take the field against India," the Government of Pakistan posted on X.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to reverse his country’s earlier call to boycott the game against its old rival, citing geopolitical tensions, followed a briefing given to him by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding the outcomes of discussions involving the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

According to an official statement, the government reviewed formal requests from the BCB, backed by communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and other member nations, urging Pakistan to play a leadership role in resolving the impasse surrounding the fixture.

Related TRT World - Who is really to be blamed for politicising cricket?

The statement noted that the government also took into account remarks by BCB President Amin ul Islam, who expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its support, reaffirming that Islamabad "stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh".

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Sharif held a telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, during which both leaders recalled their countries' longstanding solidarity, particularly in challenging times.