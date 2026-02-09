Pakistan will take the field against arch-rivals India on February 15 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after the federal government formally cleared the national team for its scheduled fixture, following high-level diplomatic and cricketing consultations.
"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan national team to take the field against India," the Government of Pakistan posted on X.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to reverse his country’s earlier call to boycott the game against its old rival, citing geopolitical tensions, followed a briefing given to him by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding the outcomes of discussions involving the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
According to an official statement, the government reviewed formal requests from the BCB, backed by communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and other member nations, urging Pakistan to play a leadership role in resolving the impasse surrounding the fixture.
The statement noted that the government also took into account remarks by BCB President Amin ul Islam, who expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its support, reaffirming that Islamabad "stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh".
On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Sharif held a telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, during which both leaders recalled their countries' longstanding solidarity, particularly in challenging times.
President Dissanayake requested Pakistan to seriously consider an amicable resolution to the situation.
The Pakistan government stated the decision aims to uphold cricket's integrity and sustain the global tournament across all nations.
Pakistan's PM and citizens wished the team well, confident the "Men in Green" would show sportsmanship and national pride.
Pakistan, the 2009 champions, announced their decision to boycott Sunday’s match in Colombo after the ICC last month replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament, following Bangladesh's refusal to travel to co-hosts India.
India’s Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) exerts significant influence over the ICC, primarily through its financial clout, administrative ties, and ability to shape key decisions in global cricket governance.
This situation has placed the BCCI as the sport's de facto leader, often treating the ICC as its operational extension.
But the ICC said on Monday that it would not impose any sporting, financial or administrative penalty on Bangladesh for their refusal to play in India, and announced that Bangladesh would host an ICC event prior to the 50-over World Cup of 2031, which is set to be co-hosted by India and Bangladesh.
"We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period ... I request Pakistan to play the game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem," Bangladesh Cricket Board president Mohammad Aminul Islam said in a statement.