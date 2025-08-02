WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Gaza teen dies of starvation amid Israeli aid blockade
The number of deaths from forced starvation since October 2023 rises to 163, including 93 children.
Gaza teen dies of starvation amid Israeli aid blockade
Palestinians, including children, queue in Gaza's heat for charity food amid severe shortages and crisis. / AA
August 2, 2025

A Palestinian teen died from severe malnutrition in Gaza, a direct result of Israel's ongoing blockade and restrictions on aid, a medical source said on Saturday.

The teenager, identified as 17-year-old Atef Abu Khater, succumbed to complications related to prolonged hunger and lack of access to adequate nutrition, the source said.

The new fatality brought the death toll from forced starvation in Gaza since October 2023 to 163, including 93 children.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years, and since March 2 has shut down all crossings, worsening humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

RECOMMENDED

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing over 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification platform, the "worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in Gaza".

RelatedTRT Global - Israel kills another Palestinian baby under its Gaza starvation policy

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'