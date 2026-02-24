The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on Tuesday accused the UK and France of actively working to provide Kiev with a nuclear bomb.

In a statement, the SVR claimed that Britain and France believe that by possessing nuclear weapons, Ukraine would be able to secure more favourable terms for ending the conflict.

"It is believed that Ukraine needs to be supplied with a 'wonder weapon.' Kiev will be able to claim more favourable terms for ending hostilities if it possesses an atomic bomb, or at least a so-called 'dirty' bomb," the statement read.

It noted that Germany "wisely refused to participate in this dangerous adventure."

According to the SVR, London and Paris are currently resolving issues related to providing Kiev with such weapons and their delivery systems.

"We are talking about the covert transfer to Ukraine of European components, equipment, and technologies in this area. One option being considered is the French compact TN75 warhead for the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile," the statement said.

The SVR emphasised that "the British and French are aware that their plans imply a gross violation of international law," primarily the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and are associated with the risk of dismantling the global non-proliferation regime.