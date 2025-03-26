WORLD
3 min read
Sudanese army reclaims control of Khartoum airport from RSF
The Sudanese army appears to have turned the tide against RSF late last year, sweeping through central Sudan before recovering nearly the entire capital.
00:00
Sudanese army reclaims control of Khartoum airport from RSF
Sudanese army members stand at the presidential palace, after the army said it had taken control of the building, in the capital of Khartoum, Sudan, March 24, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 26, 2025

The Sudanese army has regained control of the Khartoum airport from the Rapid Support Forces, an army source said, while troops surrounded the paramilitaries' last major holdout position south of the city.

The army, battling the RSF since April 2023, "fully secured" the airport in central Khartoum from RSF fighters stationed inside, the source said on Wednesday, requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to brief the media.

Following their recapture of the presidential palace in a key victory on Friday, army troops have surged through central Khartoum, seizing state institutions captured early in the war by the RSF, before heading south.

"In the south of the capital, our forces have surrounded the strategic Jebel Awliya area from three directions: north, south and east," the source said, adding that "all axes are advancing steadily".

The Jebel Awliya bridge, which crosses the White Nile south of the city centre, is the only crossing out of the area still under RSF control, linking the paramilitary group to its strongholds in the western Darfur region.

Across the city, eyewitnesses and activists reported this week that RSF fighters were retreating southwards from neighbourhoods they previously controlled, ostensibly towards Jebel Awliya.

The RSF did not immediately respond to request for comment.

RelatedTRT Global - Sudan army retakes central bank after presidential palace recapture

RSF territory evacuated

Since April 2023, the war has killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted more than 12 million and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

The war has left much of Khartoum a shell of its former self.

RECOMMENDED

According to the United Nations, over 3.5 million people were forced to flee the capital, leaving entire neighbourhoods largely abandoned.

Millions more, unable or unwilling to leave, were left to face hunger, rights abuses and indiscriminate shelling of their homes by both sides.

Two medical sources said the RSF had evacuated Tamayoz Hospital, just south of the airport, which they had used since the start of the war to treat their fighters.

"The area has been completely empty of the RSF since last night," Osama Abdel Qader, a resident of the nearby Sahafa neighbourhood, said on Wednesday.

In the capital's South Belt area, where activists have reported some of the war's worst rights abuses, Issa Hussein said: "the RSF has been less active in the streets since Sunday".

"Yesterday, I saw seven (RSF) vehicles carrying furniture and families heading towards Jebel Awliya," he said.

Since the war began, the RSF has been accused of looting and taking over people's homes, with rights groups documenting systematic sexual violence and other abuses.

Following months of defeat, the army appeared to turn the tide late last year, sweeping through central Sudan before recovering nearly the entire capital.

RelatedTRT Global - Sudan army chief says 'no negotiations' until RSF lays down weapons

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy