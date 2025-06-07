Russia has accused Ukraine of violating a recent agreement to exchange prisoners of war (POWs) and repatriate the bodies of fallen soldiers, claiming that Kiev unexpectedly postponed the operation set to begin on Saturday. Ukraine, however, has firmly denied the allegations, accusing Moscow of manipulation and failing to adhere to the agreed terms.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s lead negotiator at the peace talks with Ukraine, said on Telegram that Moscow had launched a humanitarian operation on June 6 based on the Istanbul agreements, aiming to transfer over 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and exchange POWs categorised as wounded, critically ill, or under the age of 25.

"The first batch of 1,212 frozen soldier corpses of Ukraine's armed forces has already arrived in refrigerated trucks at the exchange site. Additional shipments are on the way," Medinsky stated, adding that Ukraine had also received the initial list of 640 Russian-held POWs intended for exchange.

Medinsky claimed that despite preparations and the arrival of Russian personnel at the border, the Ukrainian delegation did not appear, and Kiev postponed the process "indefinitely," citing "rather strange" explanations. He called on Ukraine to honour the agreement, allow the return of the fallen, and enable the return of young soldiers and officers to their families.

"Russia always keeps its promises," he said, urging international media to verify Russia’s readiness on site.