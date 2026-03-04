WORLD
1 min read
Türkiye to Iran: Avoid moves that spark escalation
Ankara raises its concerns with Tehran over a ballistic munition launched from Iran towards Turkish airspace that was neutralised.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks during an interview on TRT Haber in Ankara, Türkiye, on March 3, 2026. / Anadolu Agency
10 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday conveyed Ankara's concern to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi over a ballistic munition launched from Iran towards Turkish airspace that was neutralised.

Speaking over the phone, Fidan told Araghchi that any step that could lead to the escalation of the conflict should be avoided, the Turkish foreign ministry sources said.

NATO also condemned Iran's targeting of Türkiye and reaffirmed its unwavering support for all alliance members, a spokesperson told Anadolu.

RelatedTRT World - NATO downs Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Türkiye

"We condemn Iran’s targeting of Türkiye. NATO stands firmly with all Allies, including Türkiye, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," the spokesperson said.

RECOMMENDED

"Our deterrence and defence posture remains strong across all domains, including when it comes to air and missile defence," she added.

Earlier, a ballistic munition fired from Iran towards Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralised by NATO air and missile defence units in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said.

The ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the projectile, detected after passing through Iraq and Syria, was successfully engaged by air defences.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
