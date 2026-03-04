Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday conveyed Ankara's concern to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi over a ballistic munition launched from Iran towards Turkish airspace that was neutralised.

Speaking over the phone, Fidan told Araghchi that any step that could lead to the escalation of the conflict should be avoided, the Turkish foreign ministry sources said.

NATO also condemned Iran's targeting of Türkiye and reaffirmed its unwavering support for all alliance members, a spokesperson told Anadolu.

Related TRT World - NATO downs Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Türkiye

"We condemn Iran’s targeting of Türkiye. NATO stands firmly with all Allies, including Türkiye, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," the spokesperson said.