Another powerful tremor jolts southeastern Afghanistan
Authorities have reported no further losses in the fresh tremor.
FILE - People are outside near severely damaged houses after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province on Sept 02, 2025. / AA
September 4, 2025

A strong magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan after Sunday’s deadly tremor and subsequent aftershocks, which killed over 2,200 people, according to the US Geological Survey, which measured the magnitude.

The latest quake hit 14 kilometres east of Jalalabad, at 1656 GMT on Thursday, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences, however, measured the tremor magnitude at 6.3.

The quake was also felt in the neighbouring central and northwestern areas of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department measured the tremor at a magnitude of 5.9.

An Afghan interim administration official in Kunar province told Anadolu that the tremor was felt in Kunar and parts of the country.

“So far, no reports of further damages, but it spread fear among the residents,” said Abdul Ghani, spokesman for the local administration.

It followed Tuesday’s 5.2 magnitude earthquake that struck northeastern Afghanistan, according to the US Geological Survey.

It was the third strongest aftershock to hit Afghanistan since Sunday.

SOURCE:AA
