The world’s largest aerospace and technology festival, TEKNOFEST , got underway in Istanbul on Wednesday, drawing thousands of enthusiastic participants to stalls showcasing cutting-edge technology, from fighter planes to unmanned drones.

The pavilions of defence-sector companies, in particular, stole the spotlight as participants, including schoolchildren, lined up to witness advanced Turkish weaponry and aerospace technologies.

The mass appeal for the Türkiye-made aircraft and helicopters at the TEKNOFEST is reflective of the rapid growth that the country’s defence industry has witnessed in recent years. With defence-related exports of $7.15 billion in 2024, up 29 percent from 2023, Turkish defence companies are now selling drones and armoured vehicles to 180 countries.

For example, Spain is looking to buy up to 30 units of Hurjet, a single-engine supersonic advanced jet trainer and light combat aircraft designed and developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

“Hurjet is a state-of-the-art jet that’ll be hugely beneficial for the training of sixth-generation aircraft pilots,” a TAI representative tells TRT World on the sidelines of TEKNOFEST. He spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Currently at a conceptual stage, sixth-generation jets are expected to become operational in the 2030s. These will be a major improvement over existing fighter fleets because of their extensive use of AI.

“There’s interest from many countries to buy Hurjet to train their next generation of pilots,” he says about the jet that is drawing lots of interest from participants of all age groups at TEKNOFEST.

Türkiye’s defence industry has achieved remarkable self-sufficiency over the last two decades, moving from foreign dependency level of 80 percent to just 20 percent today.

Hurjet, which means free jet in English, combines cost-effectiveness with cutting-edge avionics. It is rapidly emerging as a viable competitor to Western training aircraft like the Boeing-Saab T-7 Red Hawk and South Korean KAI T-50, the TAI representative says.