Palestinian artists living in the Maghazi camp in central Gaza have turned the rubble of homes destroyed by Israel into vibrant, colourful works of art.

The artists drew various shapes and motifs on the debris of destroyed buildings, inspired by the resilience of the Palestinian people.

The local artists aim to revive hope amid the destruction caused by Israel's carnage and convey a message that creativity can thrive in the midst of hardships.

Here are some of the images: