Venezuela has received nearly 200 citizens deported from the United States via Honduras as President Donald Trump cracks down on irregular immigrants.

A plane carrying the deportees touched down early Monday at Maiquetia International Airport outside the capital Caracas.

"Today we are receiving 199 compatriots," said Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello at the airport.

Live footage showed young men in sweatsuits walking off the plane. Some of them were seen smiling and clapping as officials looked on.

The flight comes after Venezuela announced on Saturday it had reached an agreement with Washington to resume repatriation flights from the United States.

String of repatriation

It was the latest in a string of repatriations of Venezuelan migrants since US President Donald Trump took office in January.