5.20 — Light upon light

Before the first blush of dawn, when most of Istanbul still slumbers, the district of Basaksehir begins to stir. It’s 5.20.

Birds offer their morning chorus; the call to prayer reverberates softly through the air, signalling the arrival of something sacred. But today is unlike any other.

Some mornings — like this one — don’t simply begin; they arrive wrapped in mercy. This year, Eid al Adha aligns with Friday, amplifying the spiritual resonance of both. Muslims call this rare convergence “Nurun ‘ala Nur” — “Light upon Light.”

The phrase, drawn from the Qur’an’s Surah An-Nur (24:35), speaks of divine guidance layered upon divine light — an illumination of both time and soul.

In Istanbul’s Basaksehir, that divine atmosphere was not just felt — it was lived.

Worshippers, hundreds of them, begin filling the courtyard of Basaksehir Central Mosque. They arrive quietly, some holding their children's hands, others holding tasbihs (prayer beads), their fingers already murmuring praise. The scent of rose water lingers.

A gentle summer breeze brushes the dawn, but the warmth comes from within.

Each person wears clothing from their homeland — Somali prints, Sudanese shawls, Anatolian embroidery, Ottoman-inspired jackets. The fabric of the ummah (the global community of Muslims) on full display.

“People weren’t just dressing up,” the imam would later say. “They were showing up — with intention, with reverence.”

6 — A sermon for the silenced

By 6, the mosque is gently humming with stillness. The imam takes his place and offers a pre-prayer khutbah (sermon). His words are not long — but they land deep.

“The sacrifice today is not only flesh. It must also be our pride, our indifference, our ego,” he says.

“And today, especially, our hearts are in Gaza. Let us not forget those who greet Eid with tears. May God grant them peace. May the world grant them justice.”

Silence falls across the courtyard like a prayer. Women raise their hands. Men bow their heads. Some weep quietly. A spiritual current hums through the crowd.

6.08 — The prayer begins

At exactly 6.08, as the sky above Basaksehir softens into a pale blue, the imam calls out the opening takbir (Allah is the greatest).

This is the moment worshippers have been waiting for — the start of the Eid prayer. Hundreds rise in unison. Rows tighten like threads in a shared cloth. A deep stillness settles over the courtyard, broken only by the gentle rhythm of the recitation.

The Eid prayer consists of two rak‘ahs (fundamental units of prayer in Islam), performed in congregation, without an adhan (call to prayer) or iqamah (a shorter version of adhan). In the first rak‘ah, the imam recites seven additional takbirs; in the second, five. With each takbir, hands are raised, hearts are softened, and spirits become still.

These takbirs are not merely spoken — they are felt. Each one marks a quiet turning inward, a moment of surrender, a breath of reverence that deepens the meaning of the morning.

It is a prayer of gratitude, of sacrifice, of remembrance. For many, it is the most heartfelt moment of the year — when time halts, and the soul kneels before the Divine.

Each sajdah (prostration during prayer) carries whispers for Gaza, for the forgotten, for those far from home.

At 6.18, the prayer concludes. But what follows is its own sacred act: arms reaching for one another, embraces exchanged between strangers, “Eid Mubarak” whispered across languages and ages. A grandmother offers a date to a child. Two men who had never met before share a smile.

6.20 — Balloons, tea, and the beauty of offering

From the mosque gates, volunteers begin handing out balloons, sweets, small gifts for children, and cups of hot Turkish tea served with dates. A little girl with golden bangles clutches her pink balloon, beaming as her father lifts her on his shoulders.

“We are feeling very happy,” says Hanadi, 51, a Sudanese visitor from the UAE.

“So many cultures, but one Eid. I pray this joy spreads to every corner of the Muslim world.”