WORLD
1 min read
Manchester United co-owner apologises for his claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
British billionaire says he’s sorry for 'offending some people' after criticism from UK prime minister but insists debate on immigration is needed.
Manchester United co-owner apologises for his claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe is pictured at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, on March 17 2023. / Reuters
20 hours ago

The billionaire co-owner of Manchester United Jim Ratcliffe on Thursday apologised for “offending some people” after claiming the UK had been “colonised by immigrants” but insisted there must be an “open debate” about immigration.

He faced criticism from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who described his remarks as “offensive and wrong.”

“I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth,” Ratcliffe said.

Manchester United did not directly address Ratcliffe’s remarks but said it “prides itself” on being “inclusive.”

RECOMMENDED

His initial comments drew criticism from fan groups and anti-racism organisations.

“You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it?” he told Sky News.

He also incorrectly claimed that the UK population had risen by 12 million in five years. Office for National Statistics figures show an increase of just 2.7 million from 66.7 million to 69.4 million.

RelatedTRT World - Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Israel plans Ramadan curbs on Al-Aqsa Mosque access
China vows countermeasures after CIA recruitment clip
Japan's fishing boat seizure deepens tensions with China
US lawmakers ramp up pressure on Taiwan to pass defence spending bill
Fatal shooting rocks US university, forcing lockdown
Another US aircraft carrier moves to Middle East amid Iran nuclear talks: report
Türkiye, TRNC to finalise new economic deal by late March: Vice President Yilmaz
One killed, six hurt in Russian air attack on port in Ukraine's Odessa region: official
Global leaders gather in Munich as 'bulldozer politics' stirs concern
Manchester United co-owner apologises for his claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
BNP claims Bangladesh election win as US congratulates party on 'historic' victory
Democrat Jamie Raskin accuses Justice Department of 'spying' on lawmakers reviewing Epstein files
BNP leading as counting continues in first Bangladesh polls since Hasina ouster
Trump hopes Iran deal next month while Netanyahu voices 'general scepticism'
Immigration deadlock threatens to plunge Washington into crisis as shutdown looms