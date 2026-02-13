The billionaire co-owner of Manchester United Jim Ratcliffe on Thursday apologised for “offending some people” after claiming the UK had been “colonised by immigrants” but insisted there must be an “open debate” about immigration.

He faced criticism from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who described his remarks as “offensive and wrong.”

“I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth,” Ratcliffe said.

Manchester United did not directly address Ratcliffe’s remarks but said it “prides itself” on being “inclusive.”