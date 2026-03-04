Iranian drone attacks could disrupt the Strait of Hormuz for months, but how long Iran could sustain its missile barrage is less clear, according to intelligence sources and military analysts.

Since the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and more than 1,000 drones at Gulf states allied with Washington.

Most were intercepted by air defences, but some residential and commercial buildings, infrastructure and US military bases have sustained damage.

Major drone maker

Tehran is a major drone manufacturer and has the industrial capacity to produce around 10,000 per month, according to the Centre for Information Resilience, a non-profit research group funded by Britain's Foreign Office.

The size of its missile stockpile is unknown, with estimates ranging from 2,500 by Israel's military to around 6,000 according to other analysts. How much of Iran's arms cache remains could be a key factor in determining the course of the war.

Closing the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint between Iran and Oman through which a fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes, has been one of Iran's main objectives, and shipping through the crucial energy artery has ground to a near halt after Iranian hits on six vessels.

Energy prices have jumped, with Brent crude rising 12 percent and a European natural gas benchmark up about 50 percent so far this week.

"Iran is not going to fold easily or quickly, they have the means to make it unsafe for commercial traffic to flow through Hormuz," said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group.

"The US is prioritising attacking Iran’s munitions, bases, and facilities that threaten the Strait. But all Iran has to do is show they can hit a few tankers, and concern will take care of the rest, folks just won’t go through,” McNally said.

Missile supplies a vulnerable point

Strategic missile supplies are a vulnerable point for Iran, according to a former director at Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency.

“Russia is in no position to resupply, and China will be quite cautious about this. If it became known that China was actually providing some sort of serious military hardware to Iran, that would play very badly with the GCC states,” he said, referring to members of the Gulf Cooperation Council comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.