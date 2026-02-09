Japanese stocks have surged to record highs after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s historic election victory delivered investors a rare dose of political certainty, fueling optimism across Asian markets already buoyed by a Wall Street rally.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped more than five percent at one point on Monday, breaking through the 57,000 mark for the first time, as markets welcomed Takaichi’s commanding mandate and the prospect of aggressive fiscal stimulus. The yen also strengthened alongside the equity surge.

Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party secured roughly a two-thirds majority in the lower house, clearing the path for expansive spending plans and sweeping tax cuts in the world’s fourth-largest economy.

“We will prioritise the sustainability of fiscal policy. We will ensure necessary investments,” Takaichi said as results came in on Sunday. “Public and private sectors must invest. We will build a strong and resilient economy.”

Near-term political risk removed

Analysts said the scale of the victory removed near-term political risk.

“This gives Takaichi the mandate she was looking for for her big-spending agenda,” said Kyle Rodda of Capital.com, noting that equities stand to benefit from higher fiscal outlays alongside accommodative interest rates.