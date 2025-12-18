Russia on Thursday called on Donald Trump's administration not to make a "fatal mistake" in the Venezuela crisis, calling for restraint and saying it was in "constant contact" with its ally Caracas.

US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers in Venezuela this week, marking a new escalation between Washington and the South American country led by Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela has insisted its crude oil exports were not impacted by the announcement, showing defiance.



Maduro is a friend of the Kremlin's and has been a regular guest in Moscow for years.

Moscow's foreign ministry said it hoped the White House will "not allow a fatal mistake and will refrain from further sliding into a situation that threatens unpredictable consequences for the entire Western hemisphere."

It called for a "de-escalation" and expressed support for Maduro's government.

The Kremlin said it was in "constant contact" with its "ally and partner" Venezuela.