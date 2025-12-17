EUROPE
2 min read
Belgian province approves student headscarf ban, raising rights concerns
Protesters gather outside the provincial government, chanting, 'My headscarf, my choice.'
Belgian province approves student headscarf ban, raising rights concerns
The measure is expected to affect schools like the Richtpunt campus in Ghent, where about 100 of 700 students currently wear a headscarf. / Reuters
December 17, 2025

Belgium’s East Flanders provincial government has approved a headscarf ban for students in provincial schools beginning with the 2026-2027 academic year, broadcaster VRT reported on Wednesday.

Earlier attempts to implement a similar measure were blocked by Flemish Minister of Internal Affairs Hilde Crevits due to procedural flaws.

Unlike the previous vote, in which opposition party Vlaams Belang provided the decisive support, this time coalition partner Vooruit voted in favour of the ban.

The ban will be added to school regulations, stipulating that religious, ideological, or political symbols are prohibited for both students and teachers. An exception is made for teachers of religion-related subjects, such as Islam.

"We want neutrality in our education. Society is diverse; that's the reality. We have to deal with that reality responsibly," First Provincial Executive Member Kurt Moens claimed.

RECOMMENDED

The measure is expected to affect schools like the Richtpunt campus in Ghent, where about 100 of 700 students currently wear a headscarf.

Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside the provincial government in Gent, chanting, "My headscarf, my choice."

Teachers have also voiced concerns that disciplinary procedures are being misused against staff who advocate for students' rights.

Stefan Haelvoet, provincial secretary of ACOD Education, cited a recent ruling by the Flemish Human Rights Institute, which deemed that the province discriminated against a teacher prohibited from wearing a headscarf.

RelatedTRT World - Austria's FPO calls for full school headscarf ban, law against 'political Islam'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US