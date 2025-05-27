After two decades, Kuwait has lifted its visa ban on Pakistani citizens, reported Geo TV on Monday.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis’ Focal Person Mustafa Malik, Kuwait’s government had resumed issuing work, family, visit, tourist, and commercial visas to Pakistanis.

“It will provide thousands of people with opportunities for employment, business, and tourism in Kuwait,” Malik said, adding that all visas can be obtained through the online platform.

According to Geo TV, Malik shared that an annual job quota would be allocated for Pakistanis in Italy, adding that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had also been signed with Italy.

"Arab countries are also keen to employ skilled workers from Pakistan,” the focal person said.