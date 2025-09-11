The Pakistan army has claimed to have killed 19 terrorists in separate operations in northwestern Pakistan over the past 2 days.

At least 14 terrorists were killed in a security operation in the Mohmand tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after an intense fire exchange, the military said in a statement on Thursday.

Another five terrorists were killed in two separate actions in the restive North Waziristan tribal district, which borders neighbouring Afghanistan.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from those killed.

