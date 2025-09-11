ASIA PACIFIC
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Terrorists were killed in separate operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the past two days.
The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country. / Reuters
September 11, 2025

The Pakistan army has claimed to have killed 19 terrorists in separate operations in northwestern Pakistan over the past 2 days.

At least 14 terrorists were killed in a security operation in the Mohmand tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after an intense fire exchange, the military said in a statement on Thursday.

Another five terrorists were killed in two separate actions in the restive North Waziristan tribal district, which borders neighbouring Afghanistan.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from those killed.

Kabul rejects the accusation

Search operations are being conducted in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the statement concluded.

Pakistan has logged an uptick in attacks on security forces in recent years, for which it accuses "Afghanistan-based" militants loyal to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist network of several outlawed groups.

Kabul rejects the accusation.

