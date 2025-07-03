Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump in a phone call that Moscow wants a negotiated end to the Ukraine war but will not step back from its original goals, a Kremlin aide said.

In a wide-ranging conversation on Thursday that also covered Iran and the Middle East, Trump "again raised the issue of an early end to military action" in Ukraine, the aide, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters.

"Vladimir Putin, for his part, noted that we continue to seek a political and negotiated solution to the conflict," Ushakov said.

Trump later said he had made no progress with Putin towards a ceasefire in Ukraine after the two leaders spoke by phone on Thursday.

"No, I didn't make any progress with him at all," Trump told reporters when asked if he had moved closer towards a deal to end the conflict, adding that he was "not happy" about the ongoing war.

Putin briefed Trump on the implementation of agreements reached between Russia and Ukraine last month to exchange prisoners-of-war and dead soldiers, Ushakov said, and told him that Moscow was ready to continue negotiations with Kiev.

"Our president also said that Russia will achieve the goals it has set: that is, the elimination of the well-known root causes that led to the current state of affairs, to the current acute confrontation, and Russia will not back down from these goals," he added.

There was nothing in the Kremlin readout to suggest that Putin had made any shift in Moscow's position during the conversation with Trump, who took office with a promise to end the war swiftly but has voiced frequent frustration with the lack of progress between the two sides.