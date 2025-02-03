POLITICS
Norway's Bodo/Glimt donates Maccabi Tel Aviv match revenue to Gaza
Bodo/Glimt beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-1 in last week's Europa League clash.
Norway was among the first Western countries to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. / Reuters
February 3, 2025

Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt have announced donating ticket revenues from the January 23 UEFA Europa League game against Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Glimt cannot, and will not, be unaffected by the suffering and violations of international law that are taking place in other parts of the world," read a club statement on Saturday.

"We will donate all the ordinary ticket revenues from the home game against Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Red Cross and earmark aid work in Gaza. This amounts to NOK 735,000 ($65,000) - and is donated by all of us."

Bodo/Glimt beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-1 in the clash, to be placed ninth with 14 points in the standings.

Norway, along with Spain and Ireland, recognised the state of Palestine in May 2024.

It was among the first Western countries to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 47,000 people since October 7, 2023 and reduced much of the enclave to ruins.

A truce took hold on January 19 this year after months of mediation from Qatar, the US and Egypt.

SOURCE:AA
