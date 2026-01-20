Russian missile and drone strikes on Kiev and its surrounding region killed at least one person and left over 5,600 high-rise buildings without heating, officials said on Tuesday.

"After this attack on the capital, 5,635 high-rise buildings are without heat," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that power in almost 80 percent of the affected buildings had been restored on January 9.

Klitschko said the city's left bank is currently without water supply, while social infrastructure facilities are switching to autonomous power sources due to disruptions.

In the Bucha district, a man was killed in a "massive attack", according to Mykola Kalashnyk, the governor of Kiev region. Two gas filling stations were also damaged, Kalashnyk said, adding that emergency crews were unable to save the victim who died at the scene.