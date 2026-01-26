WORLD
2 min read
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
January 26 marks the anniversary of the day in 1788 when Captain Arthur Phillip, commanding the British First Fleet, hoisted the Union Jack at Sydney Cove.
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
Flags and placards are carried by demonstrators during a "Invasion Day" rally and match on Australia Day in Sydney / AP
January 26, 2026

Thousands of people took to the streets across Australia on Monday to attend "Invasion Day" rallies, demanding the federal government abolish or change the date of Australia Day, local media reported.

Rallies were held in the capital Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Hobart, Melbourne, Darwin and other cities, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

January 26 marks the anniversary of the day in 1788 when Captain Arthur Phillip, commanding the British First Fleet, hoisted the Union Flag, commonly called the Union Jack, at Sydney Cove.

But indigenous communities refer to the date as “Invasion Day,” “Survival Day,” or the “Day of Mourning.”

Hundreds of Invasion Day demonstrators protested outside Parliament House in Canberra as part of their planned rally.

They surrounded a much smaller group of a few dozen "March for Australia" demonstrators before police moved in to create a barrier between the two groups.

RECOMMENDED

In Sydney, crowds gathered at Victoria Park on Gadigal land for the Yabun festival, described by organisers as one of the most significant First Nations gatherings on the national calendar.

More than 1,000 people attended a dawn mourning service at Camp Sovereignty in Melbourne.

Thousands also gathered on the steps of parliament in Melbourne for an Invasion Day rally.

In Adelaide, thousands of protesters gathered in the searing heat to attend the annual Survival Day rally.

Speakers called for January 26 to be marked as a Day of Mourning for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, rather than a national celebration.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Palestinian musical trio set for Ramadan tour in Türkiye