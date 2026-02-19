Peru's eighth president in a decade has faced criticism within hours of taking office, with scrutiny over past remarks on child marriage and previous misconduct allegations.

Jose Maria Balcazar, 83, was named interim leader on Wednesday for just over five months after his predecessor, Jose Jeri, was impeached over graft allegations.

Jeri, 39, became the latest president to fall amid a cycle of institutional turmoil in which Congress has clashed with a weakened executive against a backdrop of chronic corruption and rising violence.

In the past decade, four presidents have been impeached, two have resigned to avoid the same fate and only one has completed a full term.

Four former leaders are currently behind bars.

A lawyer and former judge representing the leftist Peru Libre party, Balcazar was removed from the Supreme Court bench in 2011 for misconduct and expelled from a regional bar association in 2022 for ethical and criminal violations.

Non-governmental organisations have also criticised his past comments on women's rights.