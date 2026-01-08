Israeli attacks killed at least seven people in Gaza on Thursday, including four children, Palestinian civil defence officials said, underscoring the fragility of a ceasefire that has largely paused full-scale fighting but failed to halt deadly strikes.

According to Gaza’s civil defence agency, a drone strike hit a tent sheltering displaced families in southern Gaza, killing four people, three of them children.

In the north, an 11-year-old girl was killed near the Jabalia refugee camp, while another person died in a strike on a school.

A separate drone attack near Khan Yunis in the south killed a man.

Israeli military officials said they were checking the reports.