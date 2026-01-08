Israeli attacks killed at least seven people in Gaza on Thursday, including four children, Palestinian civil defence officials said, underscoring the fragility of a ceasefire that has largely paused full-scale fighting but failed to halt deadly strikes.
According to Gaza’s civil defence agency, a drone strike hit a tent sheltering displaced families in southern Gaza, killing four people, three of them children.
In the north, an 11-year-old girl was killed near the Jabalia refugee camp, while another person died in a strike on a school.
A separate drone attack near Khan Yunis in the south killed a man.
US-brokered, Israel violated the ceasefire
Israeli military officials said they were checking the reports.
The incidents come despite a fragile US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on October 10 and has significantly reduced large-scale Israeli attacks. Palestinian officials and international organisations have repeatedly accused Israel of violating the truce.
Gaza’s health ministry says Israeli forces have killed at least 425 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,100 since the ceasefire began.
Since Israel launched its offensive in October 2023, more than 71,400 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been killed and over 171,000 injured, according to Gaza health authorities.
Much of the enclave has been reduced to rubble, with hundreds of thousands of residents repeatedly displaced.
Thursday’s deaths add to mounting concerns that, even under a ceasefire, civilians remain at constant risk as Israeli attacks continue across the battered territory.