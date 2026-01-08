WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Ceasefire frays as Israel continues to kill children, civilians across Gaza
Drone attacks on tents, schools and neighbourhoods raise fresh questions about the durability of the US-brokered truce.
Ceasefire frays as Israel continues to kill children, civilians across Gaza
Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed at least 425 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,100 since the ceasefire began. / Reuters
January 8, 2026

Israeli attacks killed at least seven people in Gaza on Thursday, including four children, Palestinian civil defence officials said, underscoring the fragility of a ceasefire that has largely paused full-scale fighting but failed to halt deadly strikes.

According to Gaza’s civil defence agency, a drone strike hit a tent sheltering displaced families in southern Gaza, killing four people, three of them children. 

In the north, an 11-year-old girl was killed near the Jabalia refugee camp, while another person died in a strike on a school. 

A separate drone attack near Khan Yunis in the south killed a man.

Related

US-brokered, Israel violated the ceasefire

Israeli military officials said they were checking the reports. 

RECOMMENDED

The incidents come despite a fragile US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on October 10 and has significantly reduced large-scale Israeli attacks. Palestinian officials and international organisations have repeatedly accused Israel of violating the truce.

Gaza’s health ministry says Israeli forces have killed at least 425 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,100 since the ceasefire began. 

Since Israel launched its offensive in October 2023, more than 71,400 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been killed and over 171,000 injured, according to Gaza health authorities. 

Much of the enclave has been reduced to rubble, with hundreds of thousands of residents repeatedly displaced.

Thursday’s deaths add to mounting concerns that, even under a ceasefire, civilians remain at constant risk as Israeli attacks continue across the battered territory.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills 11-year-old Palestinian girl in Gaza, violating ceasefire deal once again
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks