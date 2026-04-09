Israeli forces hit southern Beirut on Wednesday, striking just hundreds of metres from the Belgian embassy while Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot was visiting the city and present in the building.

Prevot called for the recent US-Iran ceasefire to be extended to Lebanon, calling for an urgent halt to the attacks.

"We were at the embassy with my delegation, just a few hundred metres from where the missiles struck. This must stop. The ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran must include Lebanon!" he said on X.

Prevot praised Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s offer to begin official negotiations with Israel towards a ceasefire, saying that a lack of warning before the strikes underscored the urgent need to broaden the truce.

He also reiterated Belgium's support for Lebanese authorities amid growing civilian casualties and destruction by Israeli attacks.