In a stunning reversal, President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Republicans in the US House of Representatives should vote to release all government documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The announcement came after Trump, for months, led a pressure campaign among Republican lawmakers to thwart the release of the documents, collectively known as the Epstein files.

"We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat hoax perpetrated by radical left Lunatics in order to deflect from the great success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown,'" he said on his Truth Social platform.

"Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our landslide election victory. Some 'members' of the Republican Party are being 'used,' and we can’t let that happen," he added.

The about-face came after Trump on Friday cut ties with long-time staunch ally Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after she refused to concede to his demand to vote against the release of the Epstein files.

In brief remarks to reporters earlier on Sunday, Trump dubbed Greene a "traitor" and said "I don't think anybody cares about her," the latest sign that he has abandoned their once close ties amid the Epstein row.

He later said on social media that Greene "is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems."

Related TRT World - Trump calls for Epstein-Clinton probe amid growing focus on his connection

‘Get back on point’