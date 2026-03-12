WAR ON IRAN
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US military plane goes down over Western Iraq as Iran war tensions soar
US Central Command confirms one KC-135 went down over Iraq, while a second landed safely.
US military plane goes down over Western Iraq as Iran war tensions soar
An American KC-135 aircraft has crashed in western Iraq / Reuters
March 12, 2026

An American KC-135 aircraft has crashed in western Iraq while a second plane involved in the incident landed safely, according to the US military.

"One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said in a statement.

The KC-135 is at least the fourth US military aircraft lost during the war on Iran, after three F-15s were shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait.

KC-135s, which have been in operation for more than 60 years, generally have a crew of three: a pilot, a copilot, and a third who operates the boom used to refuel other aircraft, according to the US Air Force.

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But some KC-135 missions require a navigator, and the aircraft can carry up to 37 passengers, an Air Force factsheet said.

Early in the war, which began on February 28, Kuwaiti forces mistakenly downed three American F-15E fighters, but all six crewmembers were able to eject, according to CENTCOM.

That incident occurred during combat, including "attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones," the military command said at the time.

RelatedTRT World - Several US jets crash in Kuwait, crew survives: defence ministry
SOURCE:AFP
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