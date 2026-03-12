An American KC-135 aircraft has crashed in western Iraq while a second plane involved in the incident landed safely, according to the US military.

"One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said in a statement.

The KC-135 is at least the fourth US military aircraft lost during the war on Iran, after three F-15s were shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait.

KC-135s, which have been in operation for more than 60 years, generally have a crew of three: a pilot, a copilot, and a third who operates the boom used to refuel other aircraft, according to the US Air Force.