US President Donald Trump has said that Israel and Hamas agree on "most" of his proposed Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, though he acknowledged potential challenges in the implementation.

"There is consensus on most of it, and some of the details, like anything else, will be worked out," Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday.

"You’ll find out that when you're sitting in a beautiful room in Egypt, it's easy to work something out, but then sometimes it doesn't work from a practical standpoint," he added.

Trump noted plans to visit Israel and Egypt to mark the deal that would end Israel's two-year genocidal war on the Palestinian territory.

"I'll be there … I think I'll go to Cairo. I think that's where we're going, as opposed to the place of the signing," he said, adding that many world leaders have been invited to attend.

Trump said he would address the Knesset, or Israel’s parliament, during the trip, which he indicated would end late Tuesday, when he intends to return to the US for an event to award slain right-wing commentator and activist Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.