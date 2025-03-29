TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Israeli air strikes on Lebanon, urges international response
"We condemn Israel’s air strikes against Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement," says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The ministry urged the international community to take a united stance against what it described as Israel’s efforts to create “a perpetual state of conflict in the region.” / AA
March 29, 2025

Türkiye has condemned Israel’s air strikes on Lebanon, attacks in violation of a ceasefire deal.

“We condemn Israel’s air strikes against Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“We stand firmly by the people of Lebanon,” the ministry said, denouncing the attacks as evidence of Israel’s “flagrant disregard for international law and its ongoing threat to the region's security and stability.”

The ministry urged the international community to take a united stance against what it described as Israel’s efforts to create “a perpetual state of conflict in the region.”

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported more than 1,250 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 100 fatalities and more than 330 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military occupation at five border outposts.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
