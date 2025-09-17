MIDDLE EAST
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
The bust comes amid mounting regional pressure to crack down on the lucrative captagon trade.
(FILE PHOTO) Lebanese military calls the seizure of 64 million captagon pills as one of its most significant operations. / Reuters
September 17, 2025

Lebanon's military said it has seized 64 million captagon pills in the country's east in one of the largest operations against the illicit stimulant in the country.

Lebanon has faced pressure from Gulf states to counter the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly the amphetamine-like narcotic captagon.

"After monitoring and tracking the movements of drug-dealing gangs in the Bekaa Valley, a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate, supported by an army unit, raided a facility in the town of Boudai, Baalbek, and seized approximately 64 million captagon pills," the Lebanese army said in a statement on Wednesday, calling it "one of the most important" drug busts in the country.

The army also seized "79 barrels of chemicals prepared for drug manufacturing, in addition to a number of machines used to manufacture them".

Baalbek is close to Syria, where captagon became the largest export following the eruption of the civil war in 2011 and a key source of illicit funding for former Syrian President Bashar al Assad's regime.

In Lebanon, Assad's ally Hezbollah also faced accusations of using the captagon trade to finance itself.

The synthetic drug has flooded the region, with neighbouring countries occasionally announcing captagon seizures and asking Lebanon and Syria to ramp up efforts to combat the trade.

SOURCE:AFP
