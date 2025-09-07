Seoul has announced that talks for the release of South Korean workers detained in a recent US immigration raid in Georgia have been completed, noting that a chartered flight will depart for the US once administrative procedures are finalised, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik made the remarks during a high-level meeting between the ruling Democratic Party and the government, emphasising that the chartered plane will travel to the US to bring the detained workers home.

"There are still administrative procedures left," Kang said. "Once the procedures are complete, the chartered plane will depart to bring our citizens."

A total of 475 people were arrested in what US officials said was a criminal investigation into alleged unlawful employment practices. More than 300 of those detained were South Koreans.

The development came after South Korean Consular officials began meeting Saturday with South Korean nationals detained in a US immigration crackdown at a Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant site in Georgia.

Officials from the Consulate General in Atlanta met with detainees at an immigration centre in Folkston, following their arrests in Thursday's raid at a site in Bryan County operated by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution Ltd.