Iran’s foreign minister has said that Tehran will not abandon its nuclear programme despite severe damage from recent US airstrikes, calling uranium enrichment an issue of national pride.

"For now, enrichment is stopped because, yes, damages are serious and severe," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Fox News.

"But obviously we cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists."

He added that any future nuclear deal must include Iran’s right to enrichment.

Araghchi’s comments came weeks after US air strikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran on 22 June, including the underground Fordow site, in response to Israel’s 12-day war with Iran.

While acknowledging that the facilities were "severely destroyed," Araghchi insisted that Iran’s nuclear expertise remains intact.

"The technology is there. Our nuclear programme, our enrichment programme, is not something imported from outside that can be destroyed by bombings," he said.

More strikes ‘If needed’

US President Donald Trump responded to Araghchi’s remarks on his Truth Social platform, writing: "Just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!"

In a follow-up post, Trump criticised CNN for citing intelligence assessments that reportedly said the strikes may have only delayed Iran’s nuclear programme by a few months, calling on the network to fire its journalist.