The US Senate has advanced a war powers resolution to limit further attacks on Venezuela and scheduled a vote for final passage, days after US forces abducted Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in a stunning January 3 attack, killing at least 100 people in the raid as well.

In a surprising decision, five Republicans joined all Senate Democrats on Thursday to enable a future vote intended to limit President Donald Trump’s authority concerning the escalating conflict with Caracas.

The procedural vote to advance the war powers resolution passed 52-47.

The resolution now goes to the House, where its prospects are uncertain, given a prior rejection and a likely Trump veto, despite a narrow Republican majority.