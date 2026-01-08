POLITICS
Five Republicans join Democrats to trigger Senate review of Trump's war powers concerning Venezuela
US Senate advances war powers resolution to limit further American attacks on Venezuela, setting up a vote for final passage.
After Maduro's abduction, some lawmakers accused Trump admin of misleading Congress. / Reuters
January 8, 2026

The US Senate has advanced a war powers resolution to limit further attacks on Venezuela and scheduled a vote for final passage, days after US forces abducted Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in a stunning January 3 attack, killing at least 100 people in the raid as well.

In a surprising decision, five Republicans joined all Senate Democrats on Thursday to enable a future vote intended to limit President Donald Trump’s authority concerning the escalating conflict with Caracas.

The procedural vote to advance the war powers resolution passed 52-47.

The resolution now goes to the House, where its prospects are uncertain, given a prior rejection and a likely Trump veto, despite a narrow Republican majority.

RECOMMENDED

Trump says US will oversee Venezuela

It comes as US President Donald Trump vowed that US could oversee Venezuela and control its oil revenue for years.

During what the New York Times described as a wide-ranging, two-hour interview, the paper said Trump also appeared to lift a threat to take military action against Venezuela's neighbour Colombia.

Trump invited Colombia's leftist leader, whom he had previously called a "sick man", to visit Washington.

"Only time will tell" how long the United States will oversee Venezuela, Trump said. When asked by the newspaper if it would be three months, six months, a year or longer, Trump said:

"I would say much longer."

The US Constitution requires any president to obtain Congress' approval before launching a prolonged military operation.

Senators who oppose the war powers resolution say the seizure of Maduro is a law enforcement operation, not a military action.

Maduro faces trial in a US court on drug and gun charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
