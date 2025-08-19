US-based charity HEAL Palestine, and other rights groups have criticised the State Department's decision to stop issuing visitor visas for Palestinians from Gaza, saying it will harm wounded children seeking medical treatment on short-term US visas.

The State Department said on Saturday it was halting all visitor visas for Palestinians from Gaza, while it conducted "a full and thorough" review, after far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer said Palestinian refugees were entering the US.

HEAL Palestine said there was no refugee resettlement programme, as stated by Loomer, and that the group's efforts were part of a medical treatment programme. It also stated that donations funded the programme and did not use US government money.

The charity sponsored and brought "severely injured children to the US on temporary visas for essential medical treatment not available at home," it said in a statement.

"After their treatment is complete, the children and any accompanying family members return to the Middle East."

The US has issued more than 3,800 B1/B2 visitor visas, which permit foreigners to seek medical treatment in the US, to holders of Palestinian Authority travel documents so far in 2025. That figure includes 640 visas issued in May.

The Palestinian Authority issues travel documents to residents of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The State Department said a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas were issued to people from Gaza in recent days, but did not provide a figure.

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Palestine Children's Relief Fund condemned the decision to stop the visas.